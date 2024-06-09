Security National Bank Boosts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Security National Bank boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.28 and a 200 day moving average of $202.27. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.45 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.35.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

