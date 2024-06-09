SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.0 million-$335.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $330.1 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.020 EPS.
SecureWorks Price Performance
NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $8.20.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.95 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 13,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $82,650.02. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 610,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,572.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.
SecureWorks Company Profile
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.
