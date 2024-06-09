Sea Cliff Partners Management LP Makes New Investment in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 338,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,338,000. Acadia Healthcare makes up 10.3% of Sea Cliff Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP owned about 0.37% of Acadia Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,831,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,917,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,537,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,991,000 after purchasing an additional 152,783 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,148,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,327,000 after purchasing an additional 238,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,490,000 after purchasing an additional 38,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACHC traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.42. 714,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,618. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.04 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -495.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

