Sea Cliff Partners Management LP Invests $24.58 Million in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,577,000. Madison Square Garden Sports accounts for 9.6% of Sea Cliff Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP owned about 0.57% of Madison Square Garden Sports as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 418.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

MSGS stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.65. The company had a trading volume of 75,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,915. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.23. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $164.79 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.76 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

