Sea Cliff Partners Management LP Invests $14.02 Million in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,193,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,020,000. E2open Parent accounts for approximately 5.5% of Sea Cliff Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the third quarter worth $59,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in E2open Parent by 18.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

E2open Parent Stock Down 2.8 %

E2open Parent stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. 1,686,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19.

E2open Parent Profile

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 168.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.