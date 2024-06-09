Scout Investments Inc. Sells 7,410 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.34% of Magnite worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Magnite by 17.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded Magnite from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.65.

Shares of MGNI stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.93. 1,447,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $840,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,840,561.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $130,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 450,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $840,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,840,561.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,134 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

