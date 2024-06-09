Scout Investments Inc. Sells 48,007 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 48,007 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 56,454 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 399.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 52,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 42,161 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 288,258 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after buying an additional 38,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $2,242,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,577.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $2,242,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,577.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $49.27. The company had a trading volume of 16,056,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,748,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.86. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

