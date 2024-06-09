Scout Investments Inc. Sells 4,087 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $27,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,501,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,512,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTM traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,756.82. 10,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,181. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,350.00 and a 52-week high of $1,899.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,765.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $86.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

