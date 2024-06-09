Scout Investments Inc. Sells 31,254 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,254 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 583.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 28,309 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,967,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

KNX stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $48.04. 1,912,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,835. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

