Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ziff Davis by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ZD shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.13.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZD traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.52. 216,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average is $62.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.29. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $75.58.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.71 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ziff Davis

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

