Scout Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,196 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.20% of TKO Group worth $28,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in TKO Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in TKO Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in TKO Group by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TKO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.46.

NYSE:TKO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.77. 503,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,996. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.21 and a 200 day moving average of $87.90. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $111.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.70 and a beta of 1.02.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.63. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,875,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,985,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

