Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 399,120 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,554,485 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,120 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group accounts for 1.3% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.33% of Citizens Financial Group worth $51,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,157,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,165,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,158 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,594,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,732,000 after acquiring an additional 621,715 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,824 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,292 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,532,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332,222 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.15. 3,702,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,847. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $37.30.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.