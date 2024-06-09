Scout Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 94,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Axonics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 108.2% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Axonics stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $67.08. 380,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,867. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.63 and a beta of 0.90. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $69.68.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $91.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.79 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

