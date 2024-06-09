Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,172 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $20,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $90.53. 2,662,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 86.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day moving average is $93.76.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

