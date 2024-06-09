Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of Generac worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 28,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Generac by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 77,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 18,076 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Generac by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,688,161. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Generac

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.25. The stock had a trading volume of 532,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.