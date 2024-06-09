Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,351 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises about 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $34,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $612.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI traded up $12.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $643.40. The stock had a trading volume of 677,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $673.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $627.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $382.24 and a 52 week high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.95 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

