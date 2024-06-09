Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 311.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,337 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.19% of Paycom Software worth $24,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $283,276.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,066,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,486,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 13,650 shares of company stock worth $2,258,724 in the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.33. The stock had a trading volume of 792,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,872. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.73 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

