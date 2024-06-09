Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 130,515 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,515 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of D.R. Horton worth $40,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.31.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $3.48 on Friday, hitting $140.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,866,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,164. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.31 and a 200 day moving average of $147.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

