Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 449,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Scorpio Tankers accounts for about 1.1% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.81% of Scorpio Tankers worth $27,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of STNG stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $80.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.20. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 42.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.17.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

