Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Increased by Asset Allocation Strategies LLC

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,675 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 9.9% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $25,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.04. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

