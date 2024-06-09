Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,004,000 after buying an additional 45,013 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,896,000 after buying an additional 145,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,736,000 after buying an additional 95,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,280,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,916,000 after buying an additional 451,744 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.89. 2,063,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,550. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average of $77.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

