Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Decreased by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,646,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,333. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

