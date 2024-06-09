Scholtz & Company LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,307,000 after purchasing an additional 347,808 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,474,000 after purchasing an additional 66,213 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Honeywell International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,959,000 after purchasing an additional 539,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Honeywell International by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,740,000 after purchasing an additional 269,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.38.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $208.78. 2,563,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.97. The firm has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.93 and a 200-day moving average of $199.73.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

