Scholtz & Company LLC Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,434,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,945,673,000 after purchasing an additional 184,541 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,316,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,485,000 after purchasing an additional 565,505 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Accenture by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,856,000 after purchasing an additional 720,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,479,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,517,000 after purchasing an additional 159,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,285,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,672,000 after purchasing an additional 443,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.00.

Accenture stock traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,730. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.29. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $193.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

