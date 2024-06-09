Scholtz & Company LLC Invests $1.13 Million in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in McKesson by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $586.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $383.82 and a twelve month high of $591.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $545.73 and a 200 day moving average of $510.77.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,204 shares of company stock valued at $15,699,113. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

