Scholtz & Company LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,711 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 2.6% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 223,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.79.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $465.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,684,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,338. The company has a market capitalization of $208.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $476.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.77. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.58 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

