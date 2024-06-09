Scholtz & Company LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Scholtz & Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 1.4% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,923,653,000 after acquiring an additional 122,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after acquiring an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,781,195,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,259,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,032,000 after purchasing an additional 81,028 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW traded down $4.35 on Friday, reaching $698.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,719. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $526.11 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $732.59 and a 200-day moving average of $735.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

