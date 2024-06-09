Scholtz & Company LLC Acquires Shares of 23,154 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,000. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.9% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 433,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,587,000 after buying an additional 20,261 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 23,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.58.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.04. 3,521,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,939. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $235.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

