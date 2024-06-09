Scholtz & Company LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $470.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,107. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $461.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

