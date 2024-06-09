Scholtz & Company LLC Acquires 2,338 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 6.6% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,595,559,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 43,445.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,252,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,940 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after acquiring an additional 676,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,956,000 after acquiring an additional 605,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 48.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,746,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $691,394,000 after purchasing an additional 569,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $449.79. 1,664,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $418.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total transaction of $51,187,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,788,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,746,113,773.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,211,936 shares of company stock worth $1,000,536,422 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.