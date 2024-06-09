Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,722 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.74% of Saratoga Investment worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SAR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.29. 73,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,013. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $332.77 million, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 411.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Saratoga Investment

About Saratoga Investment

(Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.