Sandra Niewiem Sells 8,305 Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Stock

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) VP Sandra Niewiem sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $201,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at $341,336.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE OEC opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Orion S.A. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.38 million. Orion had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

OEC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Orion by 1,375.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Orion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Orion by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

