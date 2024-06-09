S Squared Technology LLC Increases Stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 976,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 112,479 shares during the quarter. Asure Software comprises 4.5% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 745,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 115,256 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Asure Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,713,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in Asure Software by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 347,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 49,726 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth about $2,227,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Asure Software Stock Performance

ASUR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 86,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,947. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. Asure Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $31.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

