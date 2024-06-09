S Squared Technology LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

S Squared Technology LLC decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 2.5% of S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 60,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Barclays upped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.76.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,139,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,916,872. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,032,602.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,032,602.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,982,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 372,446 shares of company stock valued at $44,205,683. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.