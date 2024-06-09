Rubric Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 362,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.51% of Cannae at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cannae by 22.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cannae by 103,775.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the third quarter worth $114,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE CNNE traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 375,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Cannae Dividend Announcement

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.94). Cannae had a negative net margin of 74.62% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Cannae’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cannae

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $1,041,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,377,920.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $1,041,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,377,920.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $499,073.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 248,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,158.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,802 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,112. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

