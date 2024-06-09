Rubric Capital Management LP Has $21.46 Million Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,644,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610,000 shares during the quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $21,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ARQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $68,607.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,415 shares of company stock worth $285,850. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,589. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.89 and a quick ratio of 9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $838.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

