Rubric Capital Management LP Has $190.29 Million Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Rubric Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,226,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773,399 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises about 3.9% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.63% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $190,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 34,457,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,738,000 after purchasing an additional 607,800 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 32,804,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,212 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,533,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,886,000 after purchasing an additional 821,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 9,039,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

TEVA stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,991,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,560,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

