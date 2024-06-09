Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 580.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,350 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of RCL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,576. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.80 and its 200 day moving average is $129.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $156.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,300 shares of company stock worth $19,037,832 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.