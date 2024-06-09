Roumell Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Roumell Asset Management LLC decreased its position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) by 97.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788,974 shares during the period. comScore makes up about 1.8% of Roumell Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Roumell Asset Management LLC owned about 1.07% of comScore worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in comScore in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in comScore by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in comScore by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 118,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

comScore Trading Down 0.4 %

SCOR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.33. 2,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,778. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.02. comScore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $20.97.

comScore ( NASDAQ:SCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.51). comScore had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 47.78%. The business had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

SCOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on comScore from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on comScore from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

