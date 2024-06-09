Robert W. Baird Cuts SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $175.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SITE opened at $128.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.90. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $116.81 and a 1 year high of $188.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.54.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

