Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.69. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Free Report

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.