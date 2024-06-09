Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.29. 1,507,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,790. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.49. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

