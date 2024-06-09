Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.61. 1,312,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,786. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Consolidated Edison

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.