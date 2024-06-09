Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 476 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.79. 114,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,319. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.06 and its 200 day moving average is $223.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

