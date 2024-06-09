Regal Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,244,000 after buying an additional 171,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after buying an additional 254,848 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,534,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.31. 547,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,098. The firm has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.15. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $184.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

