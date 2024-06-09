Regal Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,561 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 948.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.19. 2,563,590 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

