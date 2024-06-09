Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,839,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,283 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,369,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,535,000 after acquiring an additional 97,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,792,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,394,000 after acquiring an additional 81,949 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $50.53. 1,302,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,417. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.