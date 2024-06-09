Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

IYW traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $143.46. 791,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,022. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.98 and a 200-day moving average of $129.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $144.35.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

