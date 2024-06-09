Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Red Rock Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 14,948,557 shares.

Red Rock Resources Stock Up 9.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07.

About Red Rock Resources

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

