RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BN. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 110.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Brookfield by 1,698.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 55,485 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter worth $989,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.52. 1,906,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

